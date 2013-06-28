Roland rolls out new CUBE amps
Roland has unveiled the new line-up for its ever-popular CUBE series.
The new models include an updated MICRO CUBE GX, CUBE 20GX, 40GX and 80GX, and the AC-40 Acoustic Chorus.
You can find out more about the Roland Amp range on the Roland UK website.
CUBE-20GX
CUBE-20GX Guitar Amplifier press release
CUBE-20GX Guitar Amplifier
Pro COSM Tones and i-CUBE LINK
Building on the top-level tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the all-new CUBE-GX series turns up the heat with even more versatile operation and connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Small yet mighty, the CUBE-20GX is a potent tone machine with features and performance that easily make it the best value in its class. Three footswitchable channels include JC CLEAN, LEAD, and a fully programmable SOLO channel, with built-in sound enhancement on tap in three independent effects sections. i-CUBE LINK turns the CUBE-20GX into a powerhouse for practice and mobile recording, providing a simple onboard audio interface for working with music apps on your favourite iOS devices.
• 20-watt guitar amp with custom-designed 8-inch speaker
• Three channels: JC CLEAN, LEAD (six different types), and SOLO
• SOLO channel is fully programmable, allowing you to save and recall JC CLEAN or LEAD sound type plus EQ and effects settings
• Three independent effects sections: EFX (five types), DELAY, and REVERB
• Hands-free channel switching with optional BOSS FS-5U or FS-6 footswitches
• i-CUBE LINK jack provides simple audio interfacing with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (interface cable included)
• Free CUBE JAM app for iOS plays songs and minus-one jam tracks, and lets you record the CUBE-20GX’s tones along with music playback
• Three-band EQ; built-in chromatic/manual tuner
• RECORDING OUT/PHONES jack for silent practice and direct recording
Versatile Tones and Three Independent Channels
With three independent channels and a wide selection of great guitar tones, the CUBE-20GX is ready for playing any musical style. The JC CLEAN channel provides the clean sound of Roland’s famous JC-120, while the versatile LEAD channel offers six tones to choose from. Included are distortion sounds from warm OVERDRIVE to the massive gain of EXTREME, plus a cool acoustic guitar simulator. The SOLO channel is fully programmable, allowing you to store all settings from either the JC CLEAN or LEAD channel, along with EQ and effects choices. Channels can be selected from the front panel or remotely via optional BOSS FS-5U or FS-6 footswitches.
Top-Quality Effects and Onboard Tuner
Three separate effects sections supply pro guitar processing right onboard the CUBE-20GX, with simple controls for dialing up great tones with ease. The EFX section offers five stompbox-type effects, while the dedicated DELAY section provides two different delay types. REVERB is included as well, with your choice of vintage spring emulation or a studio-style plate. The CUBE-20GX also features a chromatic/manual tuner, conveniently built right into the amp!
i-CUBE LINK: Built-In Interface for iOS Devices
Onboard the CUBE-20GX is Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface, which lets you integrate with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using a real guitar amp with great tone. Unlike typical bulky and inconvenient iOS guitar interfaces, i-CUBE LINK connects to your device’s audio jack quickly and simply with the included cable, providing two-way communication with your favourite music apps. With i-CUBE LINK, you can play along with music tracks and send studio-quality guitar tones with effects straight into the recording app of your choice. The versatile i-CUBE LINK jack can also be used as a simple stereo input, enabling you to plug in nearly any music player or audio device and play it through the CUBE-20GX.
CUBE JAM App: Powerful, Fun, and Free!
Available for free from the App Store, the Roland CUBE JAM app turns your iOS device into a fun command center for jamming, recording, and learning. Play back commercial songs and minus-one tracks through the CUBE-20GX via i-CUBE LINK and riff along for hours with the amp’s great tones. CUBE JAM also records audio through the i-CUBE LINK connection, letting you capture your jams with a single touch. After recording, you can adjust the volume of your guitar and backing music independently in the app, then export your mix to a 16-bit, 44.1 kHz WAV file. CUBE JAM also includes powerful tools for music practice, including independent speed and pitch adjustment of audio playback, Centre Cancel to remove solos and create your own jam tracks, and more.
Cube-40GX
Cube-40GX Guitar Amplifier press release
CUBE-40GX Guitar Amplifier
High-Octane Combo with i-CUBE LINK
Building on the top-level tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the all-new CUBE-GX series turns up the heat with even more versatile operation and connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. With 40 watts of power and a custom-designed 10-inch speaker, the compact CUBE-40GX is the ultimate go-everywhere amp for gigs, recording, and practice at home. 11 COSM amp types and three independent channels—including a fully programmable SOLO channel—provide sounds for playing any style, with remote control of channel switching, effects, and more via the optional GA-FC Foot Controller. i-CUBE LINK takes practice and mobile recording to a new level, providing a built-in audio interface for working with music apps on your favourite iOS devices.
• 40-watt guitar amp with custom-designed 10-inch speaker
• Three channels: JC CLEAN, LEAD (with 10 different COSM amp types), and SOLO
• SOLO channel is fully programmable, allowing you to save and recall amp type plus EQ and effects settings
• Three independent effects sections: EFX (five types), DELAY with tap tempo, and REVERB
• Hands-free channel switching, effects on/off, and more via GA-FC Foot Controller (sold separately)
• i-CUBE LINK jack provides simple audio interfacing with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (interface cable included)
• Free CUBE JAM app for iOS plays songs and minus-one jam tracks, and lets you record the CUBE-40GX’s COSM amp tones along with music playback
• Three-band EQ; built-in chromatic/manual tuner
Flexible Combo for Gigging, Recording, and Practice
Featuring 40 watts of power, a custom-designed 10-inch speaker, and a slightly larger cabinet than previous designs for even better performance, the CUBE-40GX delivers satisfying, versatile guitar tones with integrated effects. Compact and easy to carry, it provides plenty of volume for everyday playing at small clubs, coffee houses, houses of worship, rehearsals, and beyond. For recording, you can use the CUBE-40GX’s RECORDING OUT/PHONES jack to mute the onboard speaker and send studio-quality tones with COSM speaker modeling directly to an audio interface or mixing board. Headphones can be used with this jack as well, perfect for silent practice sessions. Built with legendary CUBE construction standards, the CUBE-40GX is rugged, reliable, and ready for the long haul.
COSM Amps and Three Independent Channels
The CUBE-40GX is equipped with a wide range of COSM amp types and three independent channels for maximum tonal versatility. The JC CLEAN channel provides the renowned clean tone of Roland’s famous JC-120, while the LEAD channel offers ten different amp choices, from blackface clean to Brit overdrive to the original EXTREME amp for massive, high-gain metal riffs. A third SOLO channel is completely programmable, allowing you to store all settings from either the JC CLEAN or LEAD channel, along with EQ and effects.
Top-Quality Effects and More
With three independent, easy-to-use effects sections, the CUBE-40GX gives you a full arsenal of top guitar processing onboard. The EFX section offers five different stompbox-type effects, while the dedicated DELAY section has two different delay types and a TAP button for quickly setting delay times. REVERB is included as well, with your choice of vintage spring emulation or a studio-style plate. The CUBE-40GX also features a chromatic/manual tuner, built right into the amp!
Powerful Performance Control
The optional GA-FC Foot Controller is the perfect partner for the CUBE-40GX, with six footswitches for selecting amp channels and turning effect sections on/off. It’s also equipped with two expression pedal jacks for foot control of input and master volumes. Setup time is lightning fast—the GA-FC requires no AC power adapter, and connects easily via its included stereo ¼-inch cable. Remote channel switching on the CUBE-40GX is also possible with optional BOSS FS-5U or FS-6 footswitches.
i-CUBE LINK: Built-In Interface for iOS Devices
Onboard the CUBE-40GX is Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface, which lets you integrate with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using a real guitar amp with great tone. Unlike typical bulky and inconvenient iOS guitar interfaces, i-CUBE LINK connects to your device’s audio jack quickly and simply with the included cable, providing two-way communication with your favourite music apps. With i-CUBE LINK, you can play along with music tracks and send studio-quality COSM guitar tones with effects straight into the recording app of your choice. The versatile i-CUBE LINK jack can also be used as a simple stereo input, enabling you to plug in nearly any music player or audio device and play it through the CUBE-40GX.
CUBE JAM App: Powerful, Fun, and Free!
Available for free from the App Store, the Roland CUBE JAM app turns your iOS device into a fun command center for jamming, recording, and learning. Play back commercial songs and minus-one tracks through the CUBE-40GX via i-CUBE LINK and riff along for hours with the amp’s great COSM tones. CUBE JAM also records audio through the i-CUBE LINK connection, letting you capture your jams with a single touch. After recording, you can adjust the volume of your guitar and backing music independently in the app, then export your mix to a 16-bit, 44.1 kHz WAV file. CUBE JAM also includes powerful tools for music practice, including independent speed and pitch adjustment of audio playback, Centre Cancel to remove solos and create your own jam tracks, and more.
CUBE-80GX
CUBE-80GX Guitar Amplifier press release
CUBE-80GX Guitar Amplifier
Versatile Stage/Studio Amp with iOS Connectivity
Building on the top-level tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the all-new CUBE-GX series turns up the heat with even more versatile operation and connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The flagship CUBE-80GX packs a punch with 80 big watts of power and a custom-designed 12-inch speaker, delivering first-class performance in a compact amp that’s ready for the stage. 11 COSM amp types and three independent channels—including a fully programmable SOLO channel—put a huge range of tones at your command, with remote control of channel switching, effects, and more via the optional GA-FC Foot Controller. i-CUBE LINK takes practice and mobile recording to a new level, providing a simple onboard audio interface for working with music apps on your favourite iOS devices.
• 80-watt guitar amp with custom-designed 12-inch speaker
• Three channels: JC CLEAN, LEAD (with 10 different COSM amp types), and SOLO
• SOLO channel is fully programmable, allowing you to save and recall amp type plus EQ and effects settings
• Three independent effects sections: EFX (five types), DELAY with tap tempo, and REVERB
• Hands-free channel switching, effects on/off, and more via GA-FC Foot Controller (sold separately)
• i-CUBE LINK jack provides simple audio interfacing with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (interface cable included)
• Free CUBE JAM app for iOS plays songs and minus-one jam tracks, and lets you record the CUBE-80GX’s COSM amp tones along with music playback
• Three-band EQ plus PRESENCE control; built-in chromatic/manual tuner
Gig-Ready Dynamo
Equipped with 80 watts of power and a custom-designed 12-inch speaker, the CUBE-80GX is a pro-level combo amp for stage and studio, with rich and dynamic sound, integrated effects, and plenty of volume. For recording sessions or more sound coverage in larger venues, use the convenient LINE OUT and/or RECORDING OUT jacks to send mix-ready, studio-quality tones with COSM speaker modeling directly to the mixing board. The RECORDING OUT jack doubles as a PHONES jack and mutes the onboard speaker, perfect for silent practice at home or backstage. Built with legendary CUBE construction standards for rock-solid reliability, the CUBE-80GX is compact, easy to transport, and prepared to withstand the rigors of the road.
COSM Amps and Three Independent Channels
The CUBE-80GX features a wide range of COSM amp types and three independent channels for maximum tonal versatility. The JC CLEAN channel provides the renowned clean tone of Roland’s famous JC-120, while the LEAD channel offers ten different amp choices, from blackface clean to Brit overdrive to the original EXTREME amp for massive, high-gain metal riffs. A third SOLO channel is completely programmable, allowing you to store all settings from either the JC CLEAN or LEAD channel, along with EQ and effects.
Top-Quality Effects and More
With three independent, easy-to-use effects sections, the CUBE-80GX puts a full arsenal of top guitar processing under your control. The EFX section offers five different stompbox-type effects, while the dedicated DELAY section has two different delay types and a TAP button for quickly setting delay times. REVERB is included as well, with your choice of vintage spring emulation or a studio-style plate. The CUBE-80GX also features a chromatic/manual tuner, built right into the amp!
Powerful Performance Control
The optional GA-FC Foot Controller is the perfect partner for the CUBE-80GX, with six footswitches for selecting amp channels and turning effect sections on/off. It’s also equipped with two expression pedal jacks for foot control of input and master volumes. Setup time is lightning fast—the GA-FC requires no AC power adapter, and connects easily via its included stereo ¼-inch cable. Remote channel switching on the CUBE-80GX is also possible with optional BOSS FS-5U or FS-6 footswitches.
i-CUBE LINK: Built-In Interface for iOS Devices
Onboard the CUBE-80GX is Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface, which lets you integrate with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using a real guitar amp with great tone. Unlike typical bulky and inconvenient iOS guitar interfaces, i-CUBE LINK connects to your device’s audio jack quickly and simply with the included cable, providing two-way communication with your favourite music apps. With i-CUBE LINK, you can play along with music tracks and send studio-quality COSM guitar tones with effects straight into the recording app of your choice. The versatile i-CUBE LINK jack can also be used as a simple stereo input, enabling you to plug in nearly any music player or audio device and play it through the CUBE-80GX.
CUBE JAM App: Powerful, Fun, and Free!
Available for free from the App Store, the Roland CUBE JAM app turns your iOS device into a fun command center for jamming, recording, and learning. Play back commercial songs and minus-one tracks through the CUBE-80GX via i-CUBE LINK and riff along for hours with the amp’s great COSM tones. CUBE JAM also records audio through the i-CUBE LINK connection, letting you capture your jams with a single touch. After recording, you can adjust the volume of your guitar and backing music independently in the app, then export your mix to a 16-bit, 44.1 kHz WAV file. CUBE JAM also includes powerful tools for music practice, including independent speed and pitch adjustment of audio playback, Centre Cancel to remove solos and create your own jam tracks
MICRO CUBE GX
MICRO CUBE GX press release
Roland AC-40 Acoustic Chorus
Roland AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier press release
AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier
Compact Stereo Amp for Acoustic Guitarists and Singer/Songwriters
Ideal for gigging guitarists and singer/songwriters, the versatile AC-40 delivers top-quality stereo acoustic amplification in an affordable, mobile package. The latest addition to Roland’s trusted Acoustic Chorus family features clean, loud, and natural sound reproduction for acoustic instruments, with a dual-channel configuration that supports both a guitar and a microphone. Onboard stereo effects include a high-quality digital reverb and Roland’s famous chorus, while the anti-feedback function automatically controls problematic acoustic feedback, allowing you to play and sing with no worries. Lightweight, rugged, and performance-ready, the AC-40 is the perfect solution for acoustic musicians on the move.
• Powerful and lightweight stereo amplifier with natural acoustic tone
• Dual custom-designed 6.5-inch speakers deliver impressive sound levels with superior projection
• Stereo chorus and reverb effects for rich, spacious sound
• Dual channels: GUITAR (1/4-inch input) and MIC/LINE (XLR/TRS input), each with three-band EQ and independent effects controls
• AUX IN with level control for connecting music players
• Mono/stereo LINE OUT for interfacing with house sound systems and recording devices
• Automatic anti-feedback function
Natural Acoustic Tone, Enhanced with Stereo Effects
The AC-40 carries on the tradition of Roland’s acclaimed Acoustic Chorus series, delivering pure and natural sound amplification for acoustic guitars, vocal mics, and other acoustic instruments. Like the entire AC line, it features true stereo output with dual speakers plus built-in stereo chorus and reverb effects, providing studio-quality depth and dimension that’s not possible with mono amps.
Big Sound, Compact Size
Ultra-compact and weighing under 12 pounds (5.3 kg), the AC-40 is a breeze to carry wherever you want to play. Though small in size, it has a big sound that easily carries your performance in venues such as intimate nightclubs, restaurants, and coffee houses. Thanks to the integrated tilt-back stand, it’s simple to angle the amp for more projection when placed on the floor or another flat surface. The AC-40 is also ideal as a personal monitor when performing on larger stages.