Rocksmith: a guitar game for real guitarists?

Rock Band/Guitar Hero-style controllers have long been on a transformation to 'real' guitar status, with the likes of Fender jumping on the bandwagon to create crossover instruments for musicians and gamers. An upcoming game called Rocksmith, however, is set to change all that by allowing players to plug any electric guitar directly into their console with a standard USB cable.

Not only that, but the game's creators Ubisoft promises that Rocksmith will also teach users how to play.

Details are still fairly thin on the ground (i.e. how the game reads the notes played on the strings), but you can check out the trailer above for a taste of what to expect.

Rocksmith for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 will be released during 'Fall 2011', with play-along tracks from the likes of David Bowie, The Black Keys, Interpol, Nirvana and The Rolling Stones.

(Via Joystiq)