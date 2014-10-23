Rockschool makes Drums, Guitar and Bass syllabuses available via KR Player app

Regular readers of TG's Get Your Grades pages will be more than familiar with Rockschool's accredited exam pieces. Now, Rockschool's grade books are available via the KR tab and audio player app, which means you can prepare for your exams using your iPad.

The KR Player app is free to download and allows in-app purchases of Rockschool's exam pieces, complete with the ability to change tempo or key, while setting up looped playback to help nail trickier sections.

Teachers benefit too, as the purchases include all Rockschool's grade materials, alleviating the need to carry physical books or CDs to lessons.

Click here to check out the KR Player