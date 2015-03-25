Robin Trower on switching amps and his signature Strat

On the eve of Robin Trower's UK tour with Joanne Shaw Taylor, we have an exclusive video in which he talks about his decision to switch from 100-watt to 50-watt amps, and his ongoing relationship with his own signature strats.
Having first found fame in the '60s with Procul Harum, Trower went on to record and release many successful albums with The Robin Trower Band, and has worked with many British rock heavyweights, including Bryan Ferry and Jack Bruce.
Trower's new album Something's About to Change is out now, and the UK tour dates are below. You can buy tickets at thegigcartel.com
- Lincoln Drill Hall - Thursday March 26
- Bury St. Edmunds, Apex - Friday March 27
- Birmingham Town Hall - Saturday March 28
- Salford Lowry - Sunday March 29
- Chester Live Rooms - Thursday April 2
- Gateshead Sage - Friday April 3
- Glasgow Arches - Saturday April 4
- Aberdeen Lemon Tree - Sunday April 5
- Stockton Arc - Tuesday April 7
- York Barbican - Wednesday April 8
- Sheffield City Hall Ballroom - Thursday April 9
- Holmfirth Picturedrome - Friday April 10
- London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - Saturday April 11
- Crawley Hawth - Tuesday April 14
- Exeter Corn Exchange - Wednesday April 15
- Salisbury City Hall - Thursday April 16
- Milton Keynes Stables - Friday April 17