Robin Trower on switching amps and his signature Strat

On the eve of Robin Trower's UK tour with Joanne Shaw Taylor, we have an exclusive video in which he talks about his decision to switch from 100-watt to 50-watt amps, and his ongoing relationship with his own signature strats.

Having first found fame in the '60s with Procul Harum, Trower went on to record and release many successful albums with The Robin Trower Band, and has worked with many British rock heavyweights, including Bryan Ferry and Jack Bruce.

Trower's new album Something's About to Change is out now, and the UK tour dates are below. You can buy tickets at thegigcartel.com