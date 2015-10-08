Robben Ford talks Butterfield, blues and breaking in SGs

There are some fantastic guests on the album, including Warren Haynes, Sonny Landreth, Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph. How did they become involved?

“My management actually came to me with the idea of having a bunch of guests on the record and, after thinking about it, I thought, ‘Yeah, this is a good idea’. I had actually already invited Sonny Landreth to play on the record and Keb’ Mo’ was one of the next guys to come to mind. He and I have recorded and even written together in the past.

I’ve been trying to break in this beautiful ’63 Gibson SG to be my main guitar

“I met Warren Haynes with the Allman Brothers and I was mildly acquainted with Robert Randolph, too. He’s a great player and I was really happy to have both him and Keb’ Mo’ on the same song [Justified]. ZZ Ward and Tyler Bryant were recommended by management, so I checked them both out on YouTube and I liked what I saw.”

What guitars were you using when you recorded Into The Sun?

“Well, I’ve been trying to break in this beautiful ’63 Gibson SG to be my main guitar. I literally cut everything on the record with that except for one or two songs that I cut deliberately with the 1960 Telecaster that I’ve been playing the heck out of for many years now.

“Then Rose Of Sharon was recorded live with my Gibson [B-25] acoustic guitar and the electric was overdubbed after the fact. I used that ’63 SG to cut almost every track on the record, knowing that I could change it later - and what wound up happening was that I did end up going back to the Telecaster for a lot of things. I also have a ’64 SG, which I used on a few songs.

There’s actually very little in the way of electric rhythm guitar on the record

“There’s actually very little in the way of electric rhythm guitar on the record. There’s a song called Rainbow Cover where the Telecaster is just playing the riff and chords throughout, but most of what you hear on this record is acoustic guitar and [Hammond] B-3 as the kind of underpinning and then the electric guitars riffing over the top. That’s a first for me, using the acoustic guitar that much.”

Did you use any effects?

“Not really. I was plugged into a small board that I use live, but the effects were turned off. When I go in the studio to play, I try to approach it like it’s a gig, so it’s almost a psychological thing as well, having my pedalboard there in front of me.

“I believe it’s generally inadvisable to record with effects, because there’s a possibility that you might want to change the sounds and so I’ve got into the habit of recording without effects pretty much all the time.”