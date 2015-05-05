Rig tour: You Me At Six

From Ibanez customs and master-built Gretsches to the ‘good old TU-2'. The Surrey rockers prove old favourites still have a place next to boutique buys.

Since forming in 2004, Weybridge wayfarers You Me At Six have grafted their way into the UK's biggest live spaces: a point neatly evidenced by the venue for this very rig tour - the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena.

"We've had a battle for years of what we wanted to find, [tonally]," admits guitarist Max Helyer (pictured, far left). "But I think, recently, we've started to find the tools that we're really happy with."

Step right this way, then, for a behind-the-screens look at Max and lead player Chris Miller's increasingly posh pedalboards, custom-made guitars and arena-filling mini amps.