Rig tour: We Came As Romans

Metalcore heroes We Came As Romans are a busy band, currently embarking on the mammoth Vans Warped Tour across the USA and prepping their self-titled fourth album, but somehow they managed to squeeze in the time to give TG an exclusive rig tour.

In the video above, guitarists Lou Cotton and Joshua Moore reveal their onstage rigs and tunings, including E-II and Ibanez guitars, and Orange amps - all filmed while they were on the road.

'We Came As Romans' is out on 24 July via Spinefarm Records. For more info, head over to We Came As Romans.