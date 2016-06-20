Rig tour: Richard Hawley's guitars, amps and effects

When it comes to the age old battle of tone vs convenience, Richard Hawley is not renowned for his ability to compromise on the former.

Here, the Sheffieldian songwriter talks us through the guitars, amps and effects that he uses to bring his ear-candy-clad compositions to life in the in the live arena. Just be thankful for you're not in his crew!

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

Don't Miss

Richard Hawley talks Hollow Meadows, broken bones and rare guitar finds

Richard Hawley's top 5 tips for guitarists