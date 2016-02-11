Richard Hawley's top 5 tips for guitarists

Last September, Sheffield’s guitar-toting musical maverick Richard Hawley released his eighth studio album, Hollow Meadows. The platter’s 11 superb cuts once again served to illustrate his untouchable genius both as a singer and a songwriter.

As ever, Hawley’s six-string playing is also absolutely top notch, from the echo-drenched melodies of album opener I Still Want You through the garage-psych stylings of Which Way right the way across to the gentle sweet pickings of What Love Means.

When we catch up with Richard on the phone to run through his top five tips for guitarists, he’s enjoying a bit of downtime at home before launching into another concert trek across the UK. His last British tour, towards the end of the last year, was an experience he particularly savoured.

I just feel really connected with the audiences and I don’t feel like a salmon swimming upstream any more

“Generally, I’m loving playing live more than I’ve ever done in my life,” he tells us. “I just feel really relaxed and happy with playing the music. It’s very simple, and getting to the simplicity of playing is the essence of what I’ve always tried to do with me and the guys.

“I just feel really connected with the audiences and I don’t feel like a salmon swimming upstream any more. There’s some folks out there that actually get it now! I’m enjoying whatever it is. I don’t really know what it is but whatever it is, I hope there’s some more of it!”

The European leg of the tour, however, was foreshadowed by November’s horrific shootings in Paris. It was a matter of brave faces all round for Richard, his band and his crew.

“The flower seller gets his flowers out in the morning, the baker bakes his bread, the café owners open up the café and they do what they do, and musicians turn up and entertain people in the evening,” Hawley says.

“It was really important to be part of that arc to the day and not kind of opt out of that and run away. It was important to just simply do what you do and be part of the whole thing.

“There was a gentle bravery in it all from everyone concerned - the audiences, the crew, the band, everyone. They all contributed and we just gently and quietly got on with what we do rather than be defeated by mindless hatred.”

Did Richard initially consider pulling out of the gigs altogether?

“No, I personally didn’t,” he quips. “I’d have got onstage with a fucking scuba outfit and a banjo… although, thankfully that didn’t come to pass!

“But I did call all the band and all the crew and said, ‘Look, if anyone doesn’t want to go, I completely understand’ But everybody - all the boys and all the girls - just said, ‘No fucking way, we’re going!’ I was really proud of them for that.”

We gave Hawley a few days' pre-emptive warning on quizzing him about his top five guitar tips, and it turns out he’s put quite a bit of thought into them.

At some point in your life, you were just a wide-eyed kid and hopefully you’ll never really lose that

“I think this kind of thing is really important, especially for younger readers and players who are really wide-eyed about the whole thing,” enthuses Richard.

“It’s important not to make it inaccessible. All of us, anyone who plays guitar, whatever music you make - at some point in your life, you were just a wide-eyed kid and hopefully you’ll never really lose that.

“I always like to try and help out enthusiastic kids. There’s so many of them, and I need them and I try to not be a dickhead or a rockstar… that’s horrible, that! You just realise that whatever age you’re at, you’re still not that far away from that little kid who was completely blown away by listening to the tunes, and I still am amazed by listening to music. I hope these tips can inspire a few people.”

RICHARD HAWLEY UK & IRELAND TOUR 2016

Thursday 18 February Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Friday 19 February York Barbican

Saturday 20 February Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sunday 21 February Norwich UEA

Tuesday 23 February London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Wednesday 24 February Manchester O2 Apollo

Thursday 25 February Cork Opera House

Friday 26 February Galway Black Box

Sunday 28 February Cardiff University Great Hall

Hollow Meadows is out now.