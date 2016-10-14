Rig tour: Death Valley High

Hailing from the same Sacramento alt-rock scene as Deftones and Will Haven, Death Valley High merge New Wave, goth and noise-rock to unleash their own brand of self-proclaimed death disco.

In the video below, frontman Reyka Osburn was kind enough to let us in on his guitar rig, showing off his EMG-equipped Ibanez Artist, '70s 50W JMP, microKorg and fully stocked pedalboard.

After revealing his setup, Reyka launches into single Warm Bodies with the rest of his bandmates, who all sound rather good indeed while doing it.

The song's taken from the band's new caps-lock-friendly album CVLT [AS FVK], which is released on 4 November via Minus Head Records.