Rig tour: City And Colour

Dallas Green: “I’ve always loved [Jazzmasters]. I used to try and play them in Alexisonfire. Growing up, Dinosaur Jr was one of my favourite bands, but I could never figure out how to get a Jazzmaster to sound like J Mascis did. But when I started City And Colour full-time, that was the window.

“This guy I’ve had for about five or six years and is probably my favourite guitar. Jazzmaster pickups can be so gnarly and bright but this one can sound however I want it to - nice and bright and clean almost like an acoustic, but then I can run a crazy distortion pedal through it and it turns into a monster. I recorded the clean parts and the heavy parts on Woman with this. I use the neck pickup almost exclusively.

“Tonight, I’ll only use it on probably three songs. I can’t seem to not write songs in weird tunings so that’s why we have so many guitars. I play it in drop D, standard and then we also have this tuning where it’s in standard but then I tune the A up to a B and I use that on Northern Blues.”