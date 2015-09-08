In the studio: City And Colour

“To be honest, there’s not really a lot of acoustic guitar on the record.” Dallas Green has startled us with the revelation that If I Should Go Before You, his fifth full-length LP as an acoustic troubadour, is er, well, not very acoustic at all.

It is all full band, and a lot of electric guitar… which should p*ss a bunch of people off!

Indeed, anyone who’s heard lead single, Woman, will be struck by the huge, ambient soundscapes and minimal lyrics taking the place of the intimate acoustic numbers of the past. Given this Floydy left-turn, we have to ask, is the whole record like this?

“Well, they’re shorter for starters!” Dallas jokes of Woman’s near 10 minute run-time. “But it is all full band, and a lot of electric guitar… which should piss a bunch of people off!”

The band he’s referring to are the musicians he’s taken on tour with him the last few years: bassist Jack Lawrence, drummer Doug MacGregor, guitarist Dante Schwebel and pedalsteel man Matt Kelly.