Canadian songwriter Dallas Green imploded his band Alexisonfire to focus full-time on his very different solo project, City And Colour. Here he demos his unique Martin acoustic guitar with the song 'Of Space And Time', from City And Colour's latest album 'The Hurry And The Harm'.

For a full feature interview with Dallas on City And Colour see issue 244 of Total Guitar.

City And Colour play the NME / Radio 1 stage at Leeds and Reading festivals on Friday August 23 and Sunday August 25.

