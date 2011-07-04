Redfest celebrates its fifth year

PRESS RELEASE: A staunchly independent two-day music festival featuring live performances on The Main Stage and The Introducing Stage and top DJs playing into the night in the Fresh Era Dance Tent and Easy Now Bar.

Now into its fith year, Redfest has gained a reputation for championing new emerging bands, solo artists and DJs. 2011 promises to be our biggest and best weekend yet!

Only 30 minutes from central London and set in the beautiful rural surroundings of Robins Cook Farm, Surrey, Redfest will give you the opportunity to discover some of the best up and coming local and national acts before they go stellar.

As well as all the amazing music there's free secure camping and parking, mountain boarding displays, quality food including: Thai, Indian, Mexican, gourmet burgers, jacket potatoes, creperie, coffee and doughnuts.

Main Stage line-up:

We Are The Ocean, Futures, Ed Sheeran, Modestep, Lower Than Atlantis,

Qemists, Canterbury, Floors and Walls, The Skints, The Tunics, Lights Go Blue,

Pearl and the Puppets, Two Spot Gobi, Kids Can't Fly, Hold Your Horse Is,

Jumping Ships, The Theory Of 6 Degrees, Ryan Keen

Introducing Stage line-up:

Lost In Colour, Lecarla, This Is Massacre, Stars Of The Search Party, Silver Foxes

A Day After Tomorrow, Raising Maisie, Illustrators, I Am Your Hero, Pharoahs

Press To Meco, Swims, Sound Proof, Kabogaeries, Twin Brother, Pirate & Cobie

Run Young Lovers, Lights Out Lester, Decodes

Fresh Era Dance Tent line-up:

Riley and Durrant, Serotonin Thieves, Matt Weeks, Nathan Galley, Fish Don't Dance

Mark Myers, Twisted Pear, Chris Rawles, Mike Chadwick, Sebsy

Easy Now Bar line-up:

N-Type, Dubba Jonny, Simon Mandala, DJ Sattamann, Touchy Subject,

Stephanie Davies and the Super Dynamics, DJ RBRT, Groovesonic

Past Acts include:

Enter Shikari, Hadouken, Twin Atlantic, The Sunshine Underground, Little Comets

Newton Faulkner, Laura Marlin, The Whip, White Rabbits, Post War Years

The Kabeedies, Blood Red Shoes, This City, Ok Tokyo, Ordinary Boys

Silversun Pickups, Pete and The Pirates, SixNation State

