Red Witch Eve

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Shy and coy, Eve's tremolo tone is delicate, musical and hypnotic. Able to offer everything from a light pulse to a deep throb, Eve encapsulates the idea of a simple, super musical sounding trem.

Eve's siblings, the Seven Sisters, are a revolutionary new concept in the realm of guitar effects pedals. The world's first rechargeable guitar pedals, the Sisters feature a Lithium Ion cell (like that found in your cell phone or digital camera) and internal charging circuitry.

To begin, simply connect Eve to a regular guitar pedal power supply, charge her for four hours and Voila! 120 hours of actual use!

The Speed dial controls... Tremolo speed. Depth controls... Tremolo depth. An internal trim offers an overall gain control, allowing an optional signal boost.

The tiny sisters have the world's smallest pedal board foot print, meaning that they take up less space on a guitarist's pedal board than any other available battery powered pedal.

Finally, the Sisters offer professional level features at an entry level.

All of the Sisters need a 12-hour charge before their first use.

