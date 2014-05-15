Red Witch at Guitars and Amps Expo 2014

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Red Witch Analog Ltd is a small company from New Zealand that makes boutique guitar effect pedals.

The decision to produce pedals came from a long lasting love affair with analog guitar equipment and from the knowledge that there were people who had been unable to get the 'sound' they were searching for.

We strive to blend art and technology into our pedals

We aim to create devices that inspire the player - sonically and visually

We are dedicated to creating unique new pedals - not clones

Red Witch pedals are used and loved by some of the guitar players from the world's greatest bands including The Police, U2, Guns N' Roses, and The Black Crows to name just a few.

Violetta Delay (Original Chrome Series)

Violetta Delay, the first in the Original Chrome Series, offers a myriad of stunning features including 1000m/sec of delay time, from the slap back rockabilly passion of Scotty Moore to the breathtaking, delay drenched sonic landscapes of post rock ambience.

Fuzz God II (Premium Pedals Series)

Fuzz God II is the insane silicon brother of Germanium Fuzz God. From your classic fuzz tones of the sustaining, soulful, singing kind through to those of utter chaos, encompassing suboctave madness, parasitic sustain and out of control fax machine dial lunacy.

Eve (Seven Sisters Series)

Shy and coy, Eve's tremolo tone is delicate, musical and hypnotic. Able to offer everything from a light pulse to a deep throb, Eve encapsulates the idea of a simple, super musical sounding trem.

