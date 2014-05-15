Red Witch Fuzz God II

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Fuzz God II is the insane silicon brother of Germanium Fuzz God. It's wilder, it's crazier, it's the loose cannon sonic brother you wouldn't introduce to your girlfriend because you know he'd try his luck with her.

Fuzz God II allows you to create fuzzyness of epic proportions (think red seas parting, burning bushes, and pillars of salt).

From your classic fuzz tones of the sustaining, soulful, singing kind through to those of utter chaos, encompassing suboctave madness, parasitic sustain and out of control fax machine dial lunacy.

More useable. More interactive. More versatile.

"A praise-worthy fuzz pedal? Amen" - Trevor Curwen (Guitarist)

