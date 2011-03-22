Reading and Leeds Festival 2011 headliners announced

My Chemical Romance and Muse have been announced as this year's Reading and Leeds headliners, with The Strokes and Pulp taking joint honours on the remaining day.

The event takes place at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Little John's farm between 26-28 August 2011.

MCR will no doubt be hoping for a less frosty reception than the one they received in 2006.

Tickets and lineup

Tickets start at £192.50 for a weekend pass. Scroll down or take a look at the poster for the other confirmed acts, including the rather odd billing of hyped rap outfit OFWGKTA (Odd Future). The perfect soundtrack to brunch in a field?

Friday in Reading, Saturday in Leeds

Main Stage

My Chemical Romance

30 Seconds To Mars

The Offspring

Deftones

Rise Against

Bring Me The Horizon

New Found Glory

The Blackout

Architects

NME/Radio One Stage

Beady Eye

White Lies

Noah & The Whale

The Vaccines

Metronomy

Patrick Wolf

The Naked & Famous

Saturday in Reading, Sunday in Leeds

Main Stage

The Strokes

Pulp

The National

Jimmy Eat World

Madness

Two Door Cinema Club

Seasick Steve

Pigeon Detectives

Joy Formidable

NME/Radio One Stage

Jane's Addiction

Crystal Castles

Bombay Bicycle Club

Everything Everything

The Kills

Odd Future

Sunday in Reading, Friday in Leeds

Main Stage

Muse

Elbow

Interpol

Friendly Fires

Enter Shikari

The View

Frank Turner

Taking Back Sunday

We Are The Ocean



NME/Radio One Stage

2ManyDJs

The Streets

Death From Above 1979

Panic! At The Disco

Warpaint

Chapel Club

Cage The Elephant