Reading and Leeds Festival 2011 headliners announced

My Chemical Romance and Muse have been announced as this year's Reading and Leeds headliners, with The Strokes and Pulp taking joint honours on the remaining day.
The event takes place at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Little John's farm between 26-28 August 2011.
MCR will no doubt be hoping for a less frosty reception than the one they received in 2006.
Tickets and lineup
Tickets start at £192.50 for a weekend pass. Scroll down or take a look at the poster for the other confirmed acts, including the rather odd billing of hyped rap outfit OFWGKTA (Odd Future). The perfect soundtrack to brunch in a field?
Friday in Reading, Saturday in Leeds
Main Stage
My Chemical Romance
30 Seconds To Mars
The Offspring
Deftones
Rise Against
Bring Me The Horizon
New Found Glory
The Blackout
Architects
NME/Radio One Stage
Beady Eye
White Lies
Noah & The Whale
The Vaccines
Metronomy
Patrick Wolf
The Naked & Famous
Saturday in Reading, Sunday in Leeds
Main Stage
The Strokes
Pulp
The National
Jimmy Eat World
Madness
Two Door Cinema Club
Seasick Steve
Pigeon Detectives
Joy Formidable
NME/Radio One Stage
Jane's Addiction
Crystal Castles
Bombay Bicycle Club
Everything Everything
The Kills
Odd Future
Sunday in Reading, Friday in Leeds
Main Stage
Muse
Elbow
Interpol
Friendly Fires
Enter Shikari
The View
Frank Turner
Taking Back Sunday
We Are The Ocean
NME/Radio One Stage
2ManyDJs
The Streets
Death From Above 1979
Panic! At The Disco
Warpaint
Chapel Club
Cage The Elephant