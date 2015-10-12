Rare and beautiful B-Bender electrics - in pictures

Because real pedal-steel guitars are bulky, complex instruments that are notoriously difficult to play, Parsons and White tried various ways to generate the same sound by simpler means.

"Gene told me they were in the studio and Clarence wanted to do the recording in one step," Samuel explains. "But some parts of the song called for a pedal-steel sound, so Gene had to stand behind him and push down his Telecaster's B string [behind the nut]. But during live shows, of course, Gene had to play the drums."

Gene actually took the mechanism from a Fender pedal steel and bolted it on the back of Clarence's guitar

Clearly, this two-man approach to emulating the pedal-steel sound was rather limiting. And so, with White's feedback, Parsons devised what they initially dubbed the ‘pull-string' mechanism, commonly known as a B-Bender.

Essentially, this was a system of levers that could smoothly raise the pitch of the B string by up to a full tone. The system worked via a modified strap button on the Telecaster's upper bout, which was mounted on the end of a lever pivoting in a narrow slot. This lever was connected to further fulcrums and springs that altered the tension of the B-string when the player pushed the guitar's neck downwards during play.

"Gene actually took the mechanism from a Fender pedal steel and bolted it on the back of Clarence's guitar," Samuel explains. "He had to build a wooden frame with a Masonite backboard to cover it up, making the guitar almost twice as thick as an original Telecaster."

Although variants that could bend multiple strings were tried, the B-bending version proved the most successful design and Parson's bulky prototype soon evolved into a sleeker form that could be fitted - after some careful routing - inside the body of a Telecaster. When installed and set up carefully, it did a surprisingly good job of emulating the sound of a pedal-steel guitar and rarely went out of tune.

"It's very stable," says Samuel of the system. "I have never had to make any adjustments to the green B-Bender Tele that I have and that has been installed for 40 years."