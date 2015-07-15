PRS unveils SE 30th Anniversary 'Floyd' Custom 24 guitar

Celebrating 30 years of Paul Reed Smith's creations, PRS Guitar Europe has announced the limited-edition SE 30th Anniversary 'Floyd' Custom 24, which packs a Floyd Rose locking vibrato.

Besides the 1000 Series Floyd Rose, the 'Floyd' features a mahogany body with quilt maple veneer over bevelled maple top, plus a Wide Thin neck profile, 25" scale length and bird-inlayed rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups-wise, the guitar boasts SE HFS and SE Vintage Bass humbuckers, with push-pull coil-splits available from the tone control.

Five finishes are available: Grey Black Quilt, Whale Blue Quilt, Trampas Green Quilt, Black Cherry Quilt and Vintage Yellow Quilt.

The SE 30th Anniversary 'Floyd' Custom 24 is available soon for £949/€1,359, and limited to 1,000 guitars. Check out PRS Guitars Europe for more.