PRS unveils ME Quatro electric guitar

PRESS RELEASE: Paul Reed Smith Guitars' new ME Quatro model electric guitar boasts PRS's very latest "V12" finish, 53/10(tm) pickups, and "Pattern" neck shape.

As the fourth installment in the Modern Eagle series, the ME Quatro elegantly builds on PRS's Modern Eagle tradition with premium woods, including an artist grade top and rosewood neck.

Additional features include a mahogany back, natural binding, 22 frets, 25" scale length, select dalbergia neck and fretboard, cocobolo headstock overlay, Modern Eagle II birds inlay with mother of pearl and paua heart, and mother of pearl and paua heart eagle inlay on the headstock.

Hardware includes a PRS Stoptail with PRS Tremolo option, PRS low mass locking tuners, and hybrid hardware with the option of gold. The model also comes standard with volume and push/pull tone control, and a 3-way toggle pickup selector.

Colors: Black Gold, Charcoal Burst, Faded Blue Burst, McCarty Sunburst, Sunset Burst

