PRS unveils limited-run SE A10E acoustic guitar models

Right now, mahogany is the wood of choice for acoustic singer-songwriters the world over, and PRS has gone 'hog wild with the launch of the SE A10E electro-acoustic guitar, its first all-mahogany acoustic guitar .

Available exclusively in Europe, the A10E claims to offer a punchy midrange, enhanced by PRS's X-brace/classic hybrid bracing design, while a bone nut and saddle and PRS's trademark bird inlays finish the look.

Elsewhere, an under-saddle pickup is controlled via soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls.

The PRS SE A10E is available now in four finishes - Antique White, Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Cherry - for £499/€699. Head over to PRS Guitars Europe for more.