ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The PRS SE Angelus models are made with high-quality components, including a solid back and solid spruce top, a bone nut and saddle, and PRS SE designed tuners.

A PRS pickup system option is also available, highlighting the instruments' rich, resonant, and responsive tone. The PRS pickup system is an under-saddle design with three bands of EQ and an anti-feedback loop. The pickup uses one 9-volt battery for power.

The SE Angelus shares the same proprietary bracing pattern and several distinct construction features as PRS's acclaimed Maryland-made acoustic line, as well as the company's trademark bird inlays and headstock design.

