PRS reveals all-mahogany S2 Standard guitars

Image 1 of 3 PRS S2 Standard 24 in Vintage Cherry PRS S2 Standard 24 in Vintage Cherry Image 2 of 3 PRS S2 Standard 22 in McCarty Tobacco Sunburst PRS S2 Standard 22 in McCarty Tobacco Sunburst Image 3 of 3 PRS S2 Singlecut Standard in Antique White PRS S2 Singlecut Standard in Antique White

Ahead of the release of its 2015 line-up, PRS Guitars has added three new all-mahogany models to its American-made S2 series: the S2 Standard 24, S2 Standard 22 and S2 Singlecut Standard.

The S2 Standard 24 reimagines the original 1987 PRS Standard with a top-hugging pickguard and resonant mahogany body, plus a pair of coil-splittable PRS S2 HFS Treble and S2 Vintage Bass pickups and Pattern Regular neck profile.

Aside from a 22-fret fingerboard, the S2 Standard 22 differs from its 24-fret brother courtesy of two coil-splittable PRS S2 #7 Treble and S2 #7 Bass pickups, which promise enough versatility to cover any genre.

Finally, the S2 Singlecut Standard adapts the already-successful S2 Singlecut formula with a pickguard and all-mahogany body, while retaining the same PRS S2 #7 Treble and S2 #7 Bass humbuckers, with coil-splits.

As well as solid mahogany bodies, the guitars all feature set mahogany necks, pickguard-mounted electronics, plus push-pull tone controls for additional tonal versatility. And like other S2 models, they include S2 locking tuners, PRS-designed bridges and PRS nuts, frets and strings.

Each of the three new S2 Standard models costs £1,198 - scroll through our gallery above for a good look at each of them, and check out the official PRS Guitars website for more info.