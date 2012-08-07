Image 1 of 2 PRS Modern Classic 53/10 humbuckers PRS Modern Classic humbuckers available separately

Image 2 of 2 PRS Modern Classic 59/10 humbuckers PRS Modern Classic humbuckers available separately



PRESS RELEASE: Headline Music Ltd has announced that PRS Guitars' highly-praised 59/09 and 53/10 humbuckers will be available for purchase in the UK this autumn. Until now, both models have been available only on PRS Guitars instruments.

The alnico pickups were designed by Paul Reed Smith to capture the tone of legendary 1950s-era guitars - each is made with vintage-style wire and wound in-house in the PRS Electronics department.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

Introduced in 2009, the uncovered 59/09 treble and bass pickups are articulate while still providing rich harmonic overtones. With a powerful bridge pickup and sweet, bright neck unit, the pair combine to delivery clarity and definition with a punch. The 59/09 are compatible with both five-way blade and five-way rotary switches.

The 53/10 pickups were inspired by the tone of single-coil guitars from the 50s and are the warmest-sounding of PRS's vintage-themed pickup family. With a sweet high end and warm, smooth bass, the 53/10s have scuffed nickel covers for a perfect vintage look. The pickups are compatible with toggle switches and push/pull tone pots.

The 59/09 and 53/10 pickups carry a retail price of £159 each and will be available to purchase from www.headlinemusic.co.uk and PRS Guitars dealers nationwide.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Headline Music



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter