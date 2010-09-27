PRS launches SC 58 vintage-inspired electric guitar

PRS sc 58

PRESS RELEASE: The SC 58 is Paul Reed Smith Guitars' newest vintage inspired electric guitar model.

With a single-cutaway body shape, an artist-grade maple top, and new "Pattern" neck shape, "V12" finish, and two-piece adjustable PRS bridge, the SC 58 blends modern and classic elements.

"I was two years old in 1958. This instrument is a reflection and modification of guitars made during that time period," Paul Reed Smith.

Additional features include a mahogany back, natural binding, 22 frets, 24.5" scale length, mahogany neck, East Indian rosewood fretboard, rosewood headstock overlay with inlaid signature, Modern Eagle II bird inlays with mother of pearl and paua heart, "SC 58" engraved truss rod cover, PRS low mass locking tuners, hybrid hardware with gold option, 57/08(tm) pickups . Volume and tone control for each pickup are included as well with a three-way toggle on the upper bout.

Finish: Amber Black, Black Gold, Black Gold Burst, Black Slate, Faded McCarty Sunburst, Gold Top, Fire Red Burst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Smoked Orange, Sunset Burst

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PRS Guitars

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter