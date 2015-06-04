PRS launches P245 Semi-Hollow and new McCarty guitars

We've seen plenty of new releases from PRS's SE and S2 lines of late, but the Maryland company isn't ignoring its core USA series, either, launching the P245 Semi-Hollow and a new incarnation of its classic McCarty design.

While the P245 is best known for its shorter 24.5" scale and single-cut design, the new Semi-Hollow version packs the LR Baggs/PRS piezo system, which offers acoustic and electric tones simultaneously, via a pair of output jacks and separate blend control - you can also blend tones through one output.

PRS's new 58/15 treble and bass pickups can also be found gracing the P245 Semi-Hollow's cavities, which promise vintage-style, midrange-focused humbucker tones.

The PRS P245 will be available from late June 2015 for £3,575.

Also announced is a new version of the McCarty model, which PRS first launched in 1994.

The new incarnation boasts a thicker back for increased sustain, plus the new 58/15 pickups, as also featured on the P245 Semi-Hollow.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a push/pull tone control for coil-splitting, plus a bound rosewood fretboard and PRS stoptail bridge.

The new PRS McCarty will be available in late July for £3,079. For more info on both of the new models, head over to PRS Guitars.