PRS launches new models at Experience 2011

PRESS RELEASE: A raft of new models from PRS Guitars were launched at the company's annual Experience 'open-house' on 23 and 24 September.



The event sees international distributors, dealers and fans gather to see the new instruments, tour the factory and witness PRS artists in exclusive performances on the Experience Main Stage.

The Stripped 58 is a simple, classically-styled Singlecut with 24 ½" scale length, mahogany back and neck, maple top, two-piece PRS bridge and a pair of PRS's revered 57/08 humbuckers. The 22-fret rosewood fingerboard has Birds inlays and the pickups are controlled by a three-way toggle with volume and tone controls for each.

The Swamp Ash Studio is a funky version of PRS's super-versatile model, sporting the powerful combination of 57/08 humbucker and two 57/08 Narrowfield pickups. The carved swamp ash body is mated to a bolt-on figured maple neck (with matching 22-fret 25" fingerboard with Birds inlays); a PRS tremolo and Phase III locking tuners (all finished in nickel) complete the Swamp Ash Studio perfectly.

Both the Stripped 58 and Swamp Ash Studio models will be available for a limited time and can only be ordered between 22 September and 14 October 2011.

One of the most exciting developments at this year's Experience is the unveiling of the SE Acoustic line. The new SE Angelus sets the tone for the range, which will feature the same proprietary bracing as the company's Maryland-made models.

A solid sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back, mahogany sides, wide neck shape, Birds inlays and rosewood fingerboard and bridge are some of the 15 ½" cutaway model's highlights.

Elsewhere, the existing NF3 and DC3 models (with a trio of Narrowfield or PRS single-coil pickups respectively) are now available with PRS's much-loved Birds inlays.

Experience will also see the new range of SE valve amps showcased, in 20W, 30W and 50W versions (each available as a 1x12" closed back combo or head). Power amp spec is tailored for each model with 6V6 for the SE20, 5881 for the SE30 and EL34 for the SE50.

Prices for the new models are as follows (all RRP inc VAT):

Stripped 58: £2999

Swamp Ash Studio: £2925

NF3 (Birds): £2100

DC3 (Birds): £2100

SE Angelus: TBA

SE20: £899 head, £999 combo

SE30: £999 head, £1099 combo

SE50: £1099 head, £1249 combo

SE 2x12 cab: £325

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PRS Guitars

