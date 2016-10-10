PRS launches Limited Edition Tremonti Baritone guitar

Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti guitar behemoth Mark Tremonti is a long, longtime PRS user, and this year marks another addition to his well-stocked arsenal of signature guitars, the Limited Edition Tremonti Baritone.

Based on Mark's regular signature PRS, the baritone comes tuned to C# [C#, F#, B, E, G#, C#] and offers a few tweaks, including a longer 25.5" scale length, with a non-wound G string to allow for lead and rhythm playing.

Elsewhere, the model packs an Artist Grade figured maple top, mahogany back, 22-fret figured maple neck with East Indian rosewood fingerboard, green abalone bird inlays, PRS adjustable stoptail bridge, plus PRS Tremonti Signature treble and bass pickups.

Six tasty finishes are on offer, all of which feature stained figured maple necks: Black Gold Wraparound Burst, Charcoal Contour Burst, Copperhead, Faded Whale Blue, Fire Red Burst and Jade.

Mmm. PRS isn't limiting the number of Tremonti Baritones it will make, but if you want one, you'd better act fast: the company is only taking orders between 6 October and 20 December 2016.

Then again, you'd better get those funds together quick, too: RRP is £5,379/€6,185. C'mon, PRS, give us an SE/S2 version!