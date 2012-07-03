PRS Guitars launch 'free' £500 care package promotion

PRS Guitars UK distributor Headline Music has announced details of its summer 2012 PRS Care Package promotion.

UK customers purchasing a new US-made PRS model from a participating dealer before 31 August 2012 will qualify for a Care Package - the most generous ever offered by Headline Music - including:

Annual factory spec set-up (with guitar returned to Headline Music for work to be carried out by PRS Guitars trained techs) for three years from date of purchase

12 sets of PRS guitar strings

PRS guitar strap

PRS professional guitar cable

PRS Classic t-shirt

PRS polish cloth

PRS cleaner

To receive their Care Package, UK customers simply need to visit www.headlinemusic.co.uk for details and to download the Care Package claim form, which they should send to Headline Music with proof of purchase.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Headline Music

