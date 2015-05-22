PRS announces SE Ace Signature guitar

After playing PRS's USA-made Singlecuts for 15 years, Ace - guitarist for multi-platinum Brit-rockers Skunk Anansie - has landed his own signature guitar.

Based on the guitarist's customised Singlecuts, the SE Ace Signature features a solid mahogany body and bevelled maple cap, teamed with Ace's fav SE 245 pickups.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a Wide Thin neck carve, 635mm (25-inch) scale length and a PRS vibrato system - and you even get a swallow in-flight sticker, just like the one featured on Ace's own guitars.

The SE Ace Signature is limited to 180 guitars in Europe, with an RRP of £749. For more info, check out the video above and the PRS Europe website.