Pre-order the Classic Rock presents Motörhead: Aftershock fanpack

UK residents can now pre-order Classic Rock's exclusive, official Motörhead: Aftershock fanpack.

The fanpackfeatures the new album in full, plus a 132 page magazine that forms the ultimate sleevenotes to the new album, with extensive and exclusive interviews with Lemmy, Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell.

Inside is everything you need to know about Aftershock and the world of Motörhead in 2013: inside the making of album, new features covering all eras of the band's career from 1975-2013, and tons of unseen pics.

Fanpack edition includes:

New album Aftershock

132 page magazine

Giant double sided poster

Exclusive Motörhead car sticker

Plus, if your order is placed before 12:00 (GMT) on Monday 23rd September 2013 through www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk your 100% official collector's fanpack will come with an exclusive personalised poster featuring your name.