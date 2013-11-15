Positive Grid releases BIAS amp modeler for iPad

Music software developers Positive Grid have this week released BIAS, a customisable guitar amp simulator for iPad.

The app comes with 36 replications of what the developers deem to be rock and roll's most sought after vintage and modern amps, with full flexibility for users to tweak and develop their own ideal models.

"Ask any guitarist what's most important in a guitar amp app, and you'll get the same answer: great tone," said the app's product manager in a statement. ""We didn't think we'd be pushing the boundary by merely adding more bells and whistles to an amp simulator, so we threw out convention and focused instead on how to create the most delicious tone in as many flavors as possible."

Designed for iOS7, the app is out now for $19.99. Check out the video for a demo or, if you're curious, visit BIAS on the App Store.