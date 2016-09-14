Positive Grid adds acoustic guitar effects to BIAS FX

Positive Grid's BIAS FX guitar amp and effects modelling has won over swathes of electric guitarists, and now it's set acoustic players in its sights with the release of an Acoustic Expansion Pack.

First and foremost, the Pack delivers acoustic imaging technology, which emulates the sounds of acoustic guitar pickups, but also adds an acoustic preamp to "improve warmth and natural body resonances of your guitar".

Effects models include Acoustic EQ and Acoustic Image (which "neutralises a guitar's pickup and then restores the natural body resonance", as well as acoustic-tailored chorus and reverb.

The new Acoustic Expansion Pack is available now for BIAS FX iPad as in-app purchase for $9.99, and costs $49 to add to BIAS FX desktop.