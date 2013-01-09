Play Guitar Like Dimebag Darrell app available now!

Undoubtedly one of the greatest metal guitarists of all time, Dimebag Darrell's pioneering riffery with Pantera and Damageplan is still a huge influence on metal guitar today.

To help players looking for an introduction to Dimebag's style and approach, TG has created Play Guitar Like Dimebag Darrell, a brand-new app for iPad.

The app teaches users to play in the style of Dimebag with a combination of video lessons, tab and backing tracks covering the most important rhythm and lead techniques.

You also get recommended amp and pedal settings for nailing Dime's punishing tone, plus a buyer's guide full of recommended gear for all budgets. As a bonus, classic album reviews and biographical information tell the story behind the man and the music.

