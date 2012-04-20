Image 1 of 2 Bert Weedon, photographed in 1955 (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS) Pioneering guitarist Bert Weedon dies aged 91

Image 2 of 2 The cover of Weedon's two million-selling tutorial book Play In A Day cover



Bert Weedon, the English guitar legend behind the Play In A Day tutorial book, has passed away at home in Beaconsfield at the age of 91.

Play In A Day, first published in 1957, has been cited as a major inspiration and vital early guide to the likes of The Beatles' John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney, as well as Eric Clapton, Brian May, Robert Smith and Pete Townshend. The tutorial book has so far sold over two million copies around the world.

Weedon was also the first English guitarist to have a top 10 single enter the UK chart, with a cover of Arthur 'Guitar Boogie' Smith's song Guitar Boogie Shuffle in 1959. He would also be cited as an influence by The Shadows, who wrote a song about him titled Mr Guitar.

Throughout his varied career Weedon managed to play with many of the great names of his era, including Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, classical guitarist Julian Bream and many of the big band names of the forties, among them The Ted Heath Orchestra, Mantovani and The Squadronaires.