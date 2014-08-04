Philip Sayce demos the Yamaha THR10

In recent years, Yamaha's THR10 has staked its claim as the guitarist's practice amp of choice, and now, blues ace Philip Sayce has put that to the test.

In the video above, Sayce runs a handful of his favourite vintage pedals - including a Klon Centaur, Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer, Oxfuzz Ox Vibe, Chicago Iron Octavian, Diaz Texas Square Face, Vox Clyde McCoy Wah and Maestro EP-3 Echoplex - into the THR10's front end, demonstrating how Yamaha's VCM component modelling replicates valve-like responsiveness.

Philip Sayce's new album, Influence, is out on 25 August. For more info on Yamaha's THR series, visit the official THR site.