Periphery's Misha Mansoor: my top 5 tips for guitarists

"A lot of people want all-encompassing solutions," laughs Periphery’s Misha Mansoor. “Well, I’m here to ruin your day and tell you that there’s no such thing.”

It's a typically Misha response as we press him to deliver his top five tips for guitarists. He is never one to take the easy route or blindly follow those that have gone before him, and that applies to sharing advice with MusicRadar or making a new Periphery record.

That much is evident from the fact that just 18 months on from releasing their monster concept dual Juggernaut albums Alpha and Omega, the tech prog kings are back with another album, III: Select Difficulty.

“We ended up having a bit of downtime last year and we hit a creative spark and really wanted to do another album,” Mansoor explains of the band’s purple patch.

We wanted to do something that was philosophically the antithesis to the last album

“We were itching to get together and write an album together. We wanted to do something that was philosophically the antithesis to the last album, which was a big concept album. The concept brings limitations, so on this album we ran with doing whatever we wanted.”

Removing the confines of working to a concept opened up Mansoor’s sonic palette.

“There was all of these criteria that had to be met with the last album,” he explains. “It was all about serving the motif and the story - everything had to be very well calculated. On this one it could be whatever we felt like; it could be a collection of our favourite ideas that we came up with.”

We have no interest in repeating ourselves, because that is boring. We don’t want to do anything boring

He does, however, stress that despite his excitement at escaping the shackles of a concept record, he certainly has no regrets regarding the Juggernaut albums.

“Making a concept record was fun at the time because it was different,” he says. “We have no interest in repeating ourselves, because that is boring. We don’t want to do anything boring.

“The whole point of being in a band and making music is to have fun. We try to always find new ways of keeping it interesting for ourselves, and making a concept record was one way for us to keep it interesting. But that caused it own stresses as well, and that made it more satisfying when we got it right.”

With the record set to land on 22 July, you might expect to see Periphery jump into a huge year-long worldwide tour. But, again, we return to the fact that these guys don’t always do and say what you might expect.

“We’re at a point now, especially with the state of the market, [where] we don’t need to tour in the way that a lot of bands need to,” Mansoor explains.

“We don’t pay our bills by touring. In fact, right now with the climate, if we just toured we would not make much money, and they would not be good looks.”

A group of musicians that clearly have their heads screwed on, then, which brings us perfectly on to the first of Misha Mansoor’s top five tips for guitarists…

