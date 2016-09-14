Peavey launches Robert Randolph Signature PowerSlide guitar

The original PowerSlide was an unusual-looking beast, but its lap-steel-played-standing-up concept proved to be a winner - so much so that pedal slide icon Robert Randolph has now spec'd his own signature model.

Randolph's Slide adds an adjustable belly rest, an additional single-coil pickup with variable-coil mode control and upgraded hardware.

Elsewhere, the guitar's packing a volume control and nifty 'sail' patterns to easily identify octaves while playing - it ships with Randolph's signature DR string set, too.

The Robert Randolph Signature PowerSlide is available now for $499.