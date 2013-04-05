Peavey Ampkit Link HD shipping in Europe

The new Ampkit HD casing is rubberised and more rugged than the original

Peavey has announced that it's new iOS guitar interface, the Ampkit Link HD will be available in Europe from today.

The updated Ampkit Link HD offers twice the fidelity of the original and also functions as a guitar interface for PCs and laptops via the included USB adapter cable. In addition, where the original Ampkit Link relied solely on battery power, the HD has an optional mains adapter, which when connected will also charge your iOS device.

The final new tweak is a separate line-out jack, which Peavey says is ideal for live shows and recording. Otherwise it's business as usual, with a single guitar jack input and a 3.5mm headphone output, both with level controls.

Peavey Ampkit Link HD press release

Audio innovator Peavey Electronics® and award-winning app developer Agile Partners announce shipping availability of the highly anticipated Peavey® AmpKit LiNK HD™. Featuring twice the fidelity and convenience of the original award-winning AmpKit LiNK, the new pocket-sized AmpKit LiNK HD utilises USB digital audio technology to eliminate crosstalk and feedback, resulting in pristine audio quality and zero latency.

The AmpKit LiNK HD enables players to send a signal to a headphone output and a line output, making guitar amplification and gigging with an iOS device easier and more convenient than ever. The LiNK HD maintains high fidelity even with the authentic high-gain amp models in AmpKit, the award-winning amp modeling app. Together, AmpKit LiNK HD and AmpKit provide guitar and bass players with a powerful, convenient way to jam wherever they go.

It's simple to connect a guitar or bass directly into the dock of an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and with AmpKit LiNK HD's snug-fitting cable, the instrument will stay secure while maintaining a strong audio signal. When connected to the optional AC adapter, AmpKit LiNK HD will even charge an iPad®, iPhone®, or iPod® touch while in use.

Using the included USB cable, the AmpKit LiNK HD becomes a high-quality guitar interface for Mac® and PC. This means that guitar players no longer need to carry a separate interface for their mobile iOS and computer.

The AmpKit LiNK HD features a high quality construction Peavey is known for, with sturdy jacks and cable connectors and a rubberised non-slip coating that's easy to handle. On-the-go jamming is easier than ever with add-on accessories such as a belt and strap clip, which makes the device mountable. Players even have control of the guitar input level and headphone output level right at their fingertips using the control knobs located directly on the interface, so there's no need to launch another app.

AmpKit LiNK HD is the perfect companion for the AmpKit app. AmpKit's in-app Gear Store offers the largest gear selection of any amps and effects app, including 19 amps with 35 separate amp channels, 22 effects pedals, 20 cabinets, 8 mics and more gear on the way. The Peavey amps in AmpKit include the Peavey 3120™, Peavey 6505® Plus, Peavey 6534™ Plus, the Peavey Classic® 30 and Peavey ValveKing®.

Find out more about the AmpKit LiNK HD at www.peavey.com/products/ampkitlink