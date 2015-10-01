Paul Weller talks new album Saturns Pattern

In fact, it seems Weller has taken everything great about his last three albums - 22 Dreams, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks - and crammed them into one, brilliant package.

My influences are all still there. But I don’t think this one is like anything else I’ve done

“I didn’t have a plan, as such,” Weller says. “But I knew I didn’t want to make Sonik Kicks Part Two. It’s not always possible to do something different every time, but that’s what I had in mind and I think we succeeded.

“Obviously, it’s still me. My influences are all still there. But I don’t think this one is like anything else I’ve done and I don’t think you can compare it to anything else that’s out there right now, which I really like.”

Saturns Pattern also sounds great. The mix is deep, rich and sparklingly clear. Weller attributes it to the fact that he has his own recording space, Black Barn Studios in Surrey, which allows him to create without ever having to watch the clock. Not known for his willingness to talk gear or about his creative process, Weller immediately digs deep.

“The only kind of grief I gave the team I worked with on this record was that I wanted it to have big drums,” Weller confesses. “I wanted the tracks to have some feeling of movement and dance, some sort of fluidity about it. That was kind of it, man - as vague as that.”

Alone among his peers from punk’s Class Of ’77, Weller continues to top the charts with vital music, filling everything from theatres in out-of-the-way towns to stadiums with shows that feature a setlist of more new than old songs. The Modfather is equally unapologetic about the experimental nature of Saturns Pattern.

“I never worry about what anyone will think,” Weller says, flatly. “I just follow my nose. I have a great team at my studio because I can’t be bothered with all of the technical aspects, so the sky’s the limit.”