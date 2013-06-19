Home News Paul McCartney at 71 By Rob Power 2013-06-19T11:50:00.169Z They say it's your birthday... Shares Macca embraces the classic Hawaiian shirt/vintage microphone combo (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Give My Regards To Broad Street, 1984 Prev Page 1 of 37 Next Prev Page 1 of 37 Next He was advised against the boots, but you don't tell a Beatle what to wear, no sir (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) ABC Special, 1972 Prev Page 2 of 37 Next Prev Page 2 of 37 Next The Beatles: they were very clean (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) A Hard Days Night, 1964 Prev Page 3 of 37 Next Prev Page 3 of 37 Next Great hair, great guitars, great suits: that's how it's done, kids (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Paul and John, 1964 Prev Page 4 of 37 Next Prev Page 4 of 37 Next Smoking: it looks cool and chicks dig it (disclaimer: neither of these things are true, and never refer to women as chicks, it's rude) (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Press conference, 1966 Prev Page 5 of 37 Next Prev Page 5 of 37 Next The Fabs get the shock of their life as they arrive at Idlewild Airport (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Beatlemania, 1964 Prev Page 6 of 37 Next Prev Page 6 of 37 Next A back-lit mullet in the wild (Image credit: Neal Preston/CORBIS) Houston, Texas, 1976 Prev Page 7 of 37 Next Prev Page 7 of 37 Next Our money is on Bowie in the fourth (Image credit: Neal Preston/CORBIS) McCartney vs. Bowie Prev Page 8 of 37 Next Prev Page 8 of 37 Next The lovely Linda leans in (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS) Paul and Linda, 1967 Prev Page 9 of 37 Next Prev Page 9 of 37 Next Faster than a speeding bullet (Image credit: Neal Preston/CORBIS) Double exposure, '70s Prev Page 10 of 37 Next Prev Page 10 of 37 Next Liverpool lads become legends (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS) Beatles in America, 1964 Prev Page 11 of 37 Next Prev Page 11 of 37 Next On their way to the toppermost of the poppermost (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS) The Beatles in colour, 1963 Prev Page 12 of 37 Next Prev Page 12 of 37 Next Look upon this mighty face fuzz and tremble, hipsters of the 21st century (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS) Bearded Beatle Prev Page 13 of 37 Next Prev Page 13 of 37 Next We get your point, Paul (Image credit: Corbis) Bonnaroo, 2013 Prev Page 14 of 37 Next Prev Page 14 of 37 Next But who looks more confused, Ed Sullivan or Ringo? (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Educating Ed Prev Page 15 of 37 Next Prev Page 15 of 37 Next If you want to get ahead, get a hat. A terrible, terrible hat. (Image credit: Brian Stein / Retna/Retna Ltd./Corbis) New York, 1975 Prev Page 16 of 37 Next Prev Page 16 of 37 Next Tea for two (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Nashville, 1974 Prev Page 17 of 37 Next Prev Page 17 of 37 Next That bass doesn't look right - Macca sans Hofner just feels wrong... (Image credit: David Lefranc/Kipa/Corbis) Live in Paris, 2006 Prev Page 18 of 37 Next Prev Page 18 of 37 Next Two policemen and someone's mum couldn't stop the hordes of teenage Beatlemaniacs feeling up Macca's collar (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Mobbed, 1966 Prev Page 19 of 37 Next Prev Page 19 of 37 Next Brian plots his revenge for being left out of the hug (Image credit: Reuters/CORBIS) With James Brown and Brian Wilson Prev Page 20 of 37 Next Prev Page 20 of 37 Next Stop that. It's silly. (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Pipes Of Peace, 1984 Prev Page 21 of 37 Next Prev Page 21 of 37 Next Did Paul really invent the Ugg Boot in the mid '60s? Yes, yes he did. (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Filming Help!, 1965 Prev Page 22 of 37 Next Prev Page 22 of 37 Next Playing dress up in 1981 (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Macca does Buddy Prev Page 23 of 37 Next Prev Page 23 of 37 Next Paul punctures the 1920s look with a horribly 1970s bass (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Goodnight, 1974 Prev Page 24 of 37 Next Prev Page 24 of 37 Next Lighting them up, Superbowl style (Image credit: Brian Snyder/Reuters/Corbis) Superbowl, 2006 Prev Page 25 of 37 Next Prev Page 25 of 37 Next No words could ever do that 'tasche justice, so we won't try (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) The Rolling Stones at Knebworth, 1976 Prev Page 26 of 37 Next Prev Page 26 of 37 Next Serious pinstripes for serious times (Image credit: Thierry Orban/Sygma/Corbis) On tour, 1993 Prev Page 27 of 37 Next Prev Page 27 of 37 Next Get out of the way, Donovan. (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) India 1968 Prev Page 28 of 37 Next Prev Page 28 of 37 Next Paul receives the Legion d'honneur and treats the occasion with the respect and gravitas it deserves. Oh, wait... (Image credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL/epa/Corbis) With Francois Hollande, 2012 Prev Page 29 of 37 Next Prev Page 29 of 37 Next Poor tragic Mal. We salute you, sir (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) With Mal Evens, 1968 Prev Page 30 of 37 Next Prev Page 30 of 37 Next Hey Jude. Yes, again, (Image credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr./ZUMAPRESS.com)) London Olympics, 2012 Prev Page 31 of 37 Next Prev Page 31 of 37 Next Paul hangs out (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) On set, 1964 Prev Page 32 of 37 Next Prev Page 32 of 37 Next The Queen always uses her fake hand when there's a lot of shaking to be done (Image credit: Corbis) Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl... Prev Page 33 of 37 Next Prev Page 33 of 37 Next Macca gives another lackey the hairdryer treatment (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) Filming A Hard Day's Night, 1964 Prev Page 34 of 37 Next Prev Page 34 of 37 Next What's so funny about peace, love and understanding? Huh? (Image credit: EPA/WALTER BIERI) Zurich, 2012 Prev Page 35 of 37 Next Prev Page 35 of 37 Next That pair behind clearly aren't paying attention (Image credit: Hubert Boesl/dpa/Corbis) With Neil Young, 2012 Prev Page 36 of 37 Next Prev Page 36 of 37 Next A woman on each arm and two thumbs in the air: texbook McCartney (Image credit: Paul Cunningham/Corbis) Sir Thumbsaloft, 2011 Prev Page 37 of 37 Next Prev Page 37 of 37 Next Shares