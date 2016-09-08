Parkway Drive's 9 tips for a killer live show

Parkway Drive have become an unstoppable force on stage. The guitar team behind metalcore’s modern success story tell us their tips for killing it live...

Parkway have been dependably crushing live shows over 13 years of hard graft and bludgeoning beatdowns

In recent years, there’s been plenty of open discussion over which bands are ready to step up, seize the torch and headline the metal festivals of tomorrow.

For many, Parkway Drive have become one of the brightest hopes, having built their fierce reputation the old way - through dependably crushing live shows over 13 years of hard graft and bludgeoning beatdowns.

It’s not been particularly easy for the Australian metalcore bruisers, nor has it been overly calculated. Truth be told, the fact their plectrums come adorned with the world-famous Poo Emoji says a lot about how seriously this band take themselves.

We find guitarists Jeff Ling and Luke Kilpatrick sat backstage before their first headline show at London’s Brixton Academy, looking as relaxed as can be, while sharing their tips to becoming all-conquering masters of the stage...