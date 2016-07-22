Panama Guitars launches Road Series ER extended-range amp cabinets

Fans of down-tuning, seven-strings and eight-strings will be all over Panama's new Road Series ER cabs, which promise to channel these guitars' mammoth low-end response.

The secret to the bass-shaking sound lies in the pairing of Panama's Aged V30 speaker with a specially designed 10-inch low-frequency speaker, which delivers frequencies as low as 50Hz while retaining typical cab tightness.

Each speaker has an individual rear-panel passive attenuator to adjust the overall tone, too.

Crafted from Spanish cedar, the ER cabs feature a sustainably harvested tropical tonewood baffle and come wrapped in two-tone tolex with gold piping.

There's no word on how much these will cost yet, but they're set to ship in August.