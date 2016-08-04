P-Link lets you swap guitar pickups in 30 seconds without removing strings

We're not ones for hyperbole here at MusicRadar, but Australian company Pratley Guitars might just be on to a game-changer in the world of guitar pickups with the P-Link Interchangeable Pickup System.

Now, we've seen interchangeable pickup systems before, but they've always been specific to one particular guitar model or one pickup manufacturer - P-Link's device works with any pickup and any guitar with a humbucker cavity.

What's more, it doesn't require you to remove the strings, making the whole process take as little as 30 seconds, apparently. Soldering iron, begone!

It works like this: an ABS plastic frame is fixed into a guitar's cavity, and a pickup cradle - with your choice of pickup mounted inside - clips in and out. The cradle's spring contacts then connect with the frame and allow the electrical current to flow.

We're not yet sure how the plastic frame is actually affixed within the guitar's cavity and there's a big question mark over the price, but this is still one of most exciting guitar innovations we've seen in some time.

The answers will be revealed when P-Link launches on Kickstarter come 19 August. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more…