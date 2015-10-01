Orange unleashes Micro Dark 20-watt amp head

Following the success of the Dual Dark and Dark Terror heads, Orange has responded to guitarists' demands for a smaller, cheaper heavy-orientated head with the introduction of the Micro Dark.

Echoing the Micro Terror, the Micro Dark is housed in a compact, 165mm wide steel chassis, whilea new 12AX7-driven high-gain preamp delivers clean and distorted tones via a solid-state power section with 20-watt output.

The Micro Dark also shares its forebears' shape control for adjusting the overall tone, while a buffered effects loop and CabSim-enabled headphone output round off the feature set.

Orange's Micro Dark is available now for £129 - check out Orange Amps for more info.