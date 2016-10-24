Opeth's Martín Méndez: my top 5 tips for bassists

"I can't have been much more than a year old when my father began teaching me how to play the bass," begins Opeth bassist Martin Mendez.

It definitely shows - when you watch the Swedish progressive metal masters perform live, Mendez is the one most lost in his own world, rarely glancing at what his hands are doing. It's almost like he's stuck in a trance and the crowds aren't even there...

When quizzed over the secret behind performing long, complex pieces of music without seeming to break a single sweat he admits, "Our kind of music takes a while to soak into the mind. You have to repeat things a lot of times to really get it. And even once you've memorised every note to play, warming up is still very important - especially when playing live.

"I usually start about an hour before the show, just playing along to little bits of the songs. Back in the day, I never used to bother - I'd just jump out on stage and I ended up getting these painful cramps during the set, which definitely made things difficult! So from then on, I started making sure I was physically prepared and mentally relaxed before any performance."

Last month, the quintet released their 12th full-length, Sorceress, and in just a few weeks they'll be headlining their biggest UK show yet at London's Wembley Arena.

Mendez is one bassist whose pedalboard hasn't been growing in tandem with the stages he's been gracing, instead opting for a more direct and organic sound from his Fender Jazz Bass and Super Bassman amp, with little in between...

"Tone is so important," nods Mendez, who tends to dial in an earthy, low-end punch for the bedrock beneath guitarists Mikael Akerfeldt and Fredrik Akesson.

"I think my sound fits in well - you can really hear the bass cut through with a kind of wooden sound. When the frequencies feel more filled, it makes a bigger picture.

"Other brighter sounds might work well for different styles, but it's not my kinda sound and I don't think it would fit into this style of music."

Especially with two guitarists, keys, lead and backing vocals taking up the higher mids...

Understanding the spectrum is how you can make the magic of the bass shine through the music

"Exactly: understanding the spectrum is how you can make the magic of the bass shine through the music," he continues.

"It's very important to have good gear, but you don't want to go mad with too much stuff. I believe 50 per cent or even 70 per cent of the sound is in your fingers; it's already in your playing...

"For example, your vibrato is one of many things that shape your tone before the sound has even come out of your instrument. I would listen to certain guys like Jaco Pastorius who I felt had a unique style and learn from that.

"Of course, amplifiers and speakers and pedals do change your sound a bit, but you don't need to get all of the latest gear. In my eyes, a really good player should be able to make any instrument sound good."

On that note, the bass player explains his five steps towards musical enlightenment...

Opeth play SSE Arena, Wembley on 19 November, with support from Anathema. Tickets are available now from Live Nation.

