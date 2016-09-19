Opeth's Fredrik Akesson: the 11 records that changed my life

If the best bands are the ones that continue to keep surprising us, then Opeth are in a league of their own. Even as far back as their 1995 debut, there was always something brilliantly bold and daring about their take on heavy music.

All these years later, returning with twelfth full-length Sorceress, the progressive Swedes continue to drift into the great psychedelic beyond, offering a cosmic maze of twists and turns throughout its 11 tracks.

"We wanted the guitars to be a bit more aggressive and upfront this time round," says guitarist Fredrik Akesson.

"There was a bunch of amps in the studio; we went with a hand-wired Marshall Bluesbreaker for the more clean tones. We also used a Silver Jubilee - we were actually after the red one that has more gain, but couldn't find it!

"I also tried using a Friedman Brown Eye, which I bought secondhand. It's basically a classic Marshall sound with a bit more gain to it, based on the original Plexis. We used that amp quite a lot; it sounded great."

As for guitars, fans may have noticed something different about the album's title track and lead single - there's a low A chugging away at the bottom of its heavier riffs.

It's the lowest the band have tuned over their 26-year career, which has been almost entirely recorded and performed at A440 concert pitch save for the odd drop-D song. That said, there wasn't a seven-string in sight...

"What we did is very simple," offers Akesson, "it's just the low E string taken down to A - so you have an octave on your two bottom strings. We wanted to sound a bit sludgy and used thicker strings to get that heavier, grittier sound.

"I feel that song came out very different compared to earlier Opeth stuff - it's almost more muscle-rock! We mainly used our PRS guitars, plus an old 1972 Gibson SG which sounds great, and the same 1955 Les Paul Junior we used on [last album] Pale Communion."

The album features some of Akesson's most ferocious leads yet - especially on fifth track Chrysalis, which sees him duel against keyboardist Joakim Svalberg in a whirlwind of disorientating jazz-rock grooves.

While his runs accelerate into blistering speeds, there's also an intense musicality about them - almost reminiscent of fusion virtuoso Shawn Lane's mind-boggling mastery of the instrument.

"I've been practicing this pick-swirl technique using pentatonics," grins Akesson.

"I'll use down, down, up quite a lot - which you can have loads of fun with. I find it can help me play ridiculously fast compared to, say, alternate picking... You just need to relax your wrist.

"I tend to use more strict alternate picking at home and blend all the techniques with picking and legato for live or whenever I want to feel more comfortable. Earlier on, I studied Paul Gilbert's first few instructional videos and they were really useful for playing that way. They still are - I would recommend them to anybody!"

Here, the guitarist talks us through the 11 albums that shaped his life...

Sorceress is out on 30 September via Nuclear Blast.

