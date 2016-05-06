Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt: my top 9 tips for guitarists

Opeth may not be touring right now, but there's still plenty of creativity in their world. For one, they've just put their name on a second collaboration with Yorkshire's Northern Monk Brew Co in the golden-canned shape of the superbly titled Communion Pale Ale (for the uninitiated, Opeth's last album was called Pale Communion).

And though the band's creative visionary Mikael Åkerfeldt is waiting for his own delivery of it when he speaks to us, he has something he needs to get off his chest regarding their other new release, The Book Of Opeth.

"Everyone's so friendly, so kind of respectful in it," he rues on the definitive and sumptuously presented story of the band's first 25 years, told in his own words with bandmates and close associates adding their perspectives, too.

"I don't know if they were being diplomatic or they were just lying," he laughs. "I'm sure they have a lot of shit on me, too, but they were friendly! Obviously, I told them beforehand they'd be fired."

He may have his tongue firmly in cheek on that subject but Åkerfeldt is absolutely serious about his intense love for his craft. He's currently writing a new record at the band's headquarters in Stockholm, and when he speaks about guitar with us at the end of another day piecing parts together, his engaging honesty and undeniable passion as a listener and player shines through. And, as we'll find out, it very much informs the kind of guitarist he is.

Åkerfeldt has proved himself to be one of the most versatile players to emerge from the metal scene, and the truly progressive approach with which he's driven his band means their next step is always unpredictable. As we begin to quiz him to learn more about his approach as a player, we discover the bandleader, vocalist and songwriter first picked up a guitar with a different ambition...

Opeth play the Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona on July 2 with Steven Wilson, Between The Buried & Me, Magma and The Pineapple Thief. Head over to Be Prog! My Friend for more info and tickets.

The Book Of Opeth is out now - Opeth Book has more info. Plus, check out Northern Monk Brew Co for the lowdown on Pale Communion Ale.

