On the radar: Avatar

One thing that won´t surprise you about the MusicRadar team is that we´re into riffs in the same way that Keef enjoys a quiet pint.

It´s therefore important that you take notice when we say that with Hail The Apocalypse Swedish metallers Avatar have bagged one of our current favourite licks.

“That´s my riff!” reveals guitarist Tim Öhrström, of the grinding opener. “It was written three years ago at home in the basement, half-drunk. When I joined the band, I did a demo and all the other band members were like, ‘What the fuck is this?!´ Now I´ve heard from people all around the world saying it´s awesome!”

Tim and co-guitarist Jonas Jarlsby´s impressive tone comes courtesy of a Line 6 POD HD Pro and Ibanez RG and RGD guitars.

“The PODs sound fucking amazing,” says Tim when we question their behaviour on big stages. “We worked very hard on our sound, and whether you play a small club or a huge arena, you can still hear every tone and every note we´re playing.”

He knows what he´s talking about, too, given that the theatrical five-piece were the support on Five Finger Death Punch and Avenged Sevenfold´s arena-filling 2013 gigantour.

“I loved every minute of that,” says Tim of the tour. “From coming from Gothenburg and playing small clubs with my previous band, to doing this - it was fucking amazing!”

